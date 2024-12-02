Government Boosts Coal Gasification with Incentive Scheme
State-owned CIL and Bharat Coal Gasification and Chemicals Ltd are among companies chosen for financial incentives aimed at accelerating coal gasification projects in India. The initiative, backed by a financial investment of Rs 8,500 crore, targets achieving 100 million tonnes of coal gasification by 2030.
The Indian government has selected State-owned CIL and Bharat Coal Gasification and Chemicals Ltd for financial incentives as part of a plan to boost coal gasification projects. The scheme, involving Rs 8,500 crore, aims to reach 100 million tonnes of coal gasification by 2030.
The statement from the coal ministry confirms that the incentives are aimed at companies like Bharat Coal Gasification and Chemicals Ltd, Coal India Limited under CIL GAIL Consortium, and other new players. This initiative has been outlined under a Cabinet-approved financial incentive scheme.
This effort, divided into three categories, has attracted significant interest from the industry, with five applications received in the initial stages under Categories I and III, highlighting a robust response from industry leaders.
(With inputs from agencies.)
