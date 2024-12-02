Left Menu

Major Stake Reduction in Home First Finance by Promoters

Two promoters of Home First Finance, including Warburg Pincus affiliates, have divested a 19.6% stake in the affordable housing finance company for Rs 1,728 crore. Notable buyers include HDFC Mutual Fund and Goldman Sachs. The move reduces Warburg Pincus’s holding from 22.9% to 12.3%.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 02-12-2024 21:39 IST | Created: 02-12-2024 21:39 IST
Major Stake Reduction in Home First Finance by Promoters
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Two major promoters, including affiliates of Warburg Pincus, significantly reduced their stake in Home First Finance, an affordable housing finance company, selling 19.6% for Rs 1,728 crore.

The sale executed through open market transactions involved promoters Aether Mauritius Ltd and True North Fund V LLP, along with Orange Clove Investments BV, a Warburg Pincus arm.

Key buyers of the shares include financial giants like HDFC Mutual Fund and Goldman Sachs. Post-sale, Warburg Pincus's share has decreased from 22.9% to 12.3%, while True North's and Aether's holdings also saw reductions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Botafogo Triumphs Despite Early Setback in Copa Libertadores Final

Botafogo Triumphs Despite Early Setback in Copa Libertadores Final

 Global
2
Trump's Bold Move: Patel Tapped for FBI Leadership

Trump's Bold Move: Patel Tapped for FBI Leadership

 Global
3
Kash Patel's Controversial Path to Leading the FBI

Kash Patel's Controversial Path to Leading the FBI

 Global
4
Kash Patel Takes Helm at FBI Amidst Controversy

Kash Patel Takes Helm at FBI Amidst Controversy

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Improving Writing Feedback: GPT-4’s Role in Assessing Young Students’ Revisions

Harnessing AI and ML to Enhance Space Domain Awareness Amid Rising Orbital Challenges

Mongolia’s Financial Revolution: Bridging Green and Social Investments for Vision 2050

The Power of Instant Pay: How Real-Time Earnings Access Drives Increased Work Hours

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024