Major Stake Reduction in Home First Finance by Promoters

Two major promoters, including affiliates of Warburg Pincus, significantly reduced their stake in Home First Finance, an affordable housing finance company, selling 19.6% for Rs 1,728 crore.

The sale executed through open market transactions involved promoters Aether Mauritius Ltd and True North Fund V LLP, along with Orange Clove Investments BV, a Warburg Pincus arm.

Key buyers of the shares include financial giants like HDFC Mutual Fund and Goldman Sachs. Post-sale, Warburg Pincus's share has decreased from 22.9% to 12.3%, while True North's and Aether's holdings also saw reductions.

(With inputs from agencies.)