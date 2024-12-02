Major Stake Reduction in Home First Finance by Promoters
Two promoters of Home First Finance, including Warburg Pincus affiliates, have divested a 19.6% stake in the affordable housing finance company for Rs 1,728 crore. Notable buyers include HDFC Mutual Fund and Goldman Sachs. The move reduces Warburg Pincus’s holding from 22.9% to 12.3%.
Two major promoters, including affiliates of Warburg Pincus, significantly reduced their stake in Home First Finance, an affordable housing finance company, selling 19.6% for Rs 1,728 crore.
The sale executed through open market transactions involved promoters Aether Mauritius Ltd and True North Fund V LLP, along with Orange Clove Investments BV, a Warburg Pincus arm.
Key buyers of the shares include financial giants like HDFC Mutual Fund and Goldman Sachs. Post-sale, Warburg Pincus's share has decreased from 22.9% to 12.3%, while True North's and Aether's holdings also saw reductions.
