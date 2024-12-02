Left Menu

NIA Charges Accused in Explosive Transport Case

The National Investigation Agency filed charges against two individuals in a case involving unlawful explosive transport in West Bengal, after a fatal explosion. Charges were dismissed for a deceased suspect. The case highlights an unlawful network engaged in illicit explosive transport and storage operations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-12-2024 22:36 IST | Created: 02-12-2024 22:36 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has filed charges against two suspects connected to a fatal explosion during the illegal transport of explosives in Bankura, West Bengal. The charges were dropped for a third suspect who died in the explosion. The accused individuals are Dhananjoy Gorai and Karimul Khan.

The charges were submitted to the NIA Special Court, Kolkata, under the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita (BNS) and ES Act. Investigations show that all three suspects were heavily involved in the unlawful storage and transport of explosives, posing significant risks to human life and property.

The October 8 investigation revealed a broader criminal conspiracy around the illegal procurement and transportation of explosives without proper licensing. The deadly explosion, which resulted in the death of Joydeb Mondal, underscores a concealed network engaged in the illegal trade and dangerous handling of explosives, according to the NIA's findings. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

