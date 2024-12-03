Market Turbulence: Global Stocks React to French Political Instability

The markets were highly volatile on Monday following news of a potential no-confidence vote against French Prime Minister Michel Barnier, raising concerns about a governmental collapse. French stocks fell by 0.6%, while broader European shares saw minor gains at 0.3%, reflecting investor apprehension.

U.S. manufacturing data revealed a mixed outlook with some positive developments, such as a rise in orders after months of decline, despite overall contraction. The U.S. stock market mirrored this sentiment; tech stocks surged, but the Dow Jones Industrial Average decreased by 0.33%, while the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite showed gains.

The dollar gained strength against the euro, which dipped nearly 1% following remarks from U.S. President-elect Donald Trump urging BRICS nations not to replace the dollar. This currency fluctuation is part of a broader trend influenced by speculation over potential ECB rate cuts. Investors are closely watching the Federal Reserve and upcoming payroll reports, which may affect future rate decisions.

