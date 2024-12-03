Left Menu

Heightened Security as Harwan Standoff Intensifies in Kashmir

Security forces in Kashmir have escalated operations following a deadly encounter with terrorists in the Harwan area of Srinagar. Joint teams of the Indian Army and J-K Police have sealed off roads and continue their hunt for militants, after a series of clashes across the region in recent weeks.

Visual from the spot. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Security has been intensified at the Harwan encounter site in Srinagar, where a fierce gunfight between terrorists and security forces is ongoing. In a coordinated effort, the Indian Army and J-K Police have sealed all access roads to the area.

Earlier today, police confirmed the killing of one terrorist during an engagement in the Dachigam forest area of Srinagar. The encounter, initiated on December 2, was the result of precise intelligence inputs. The ongoing operation led by the Army's Chinar Corps remains active, with further updates pending.

Previously, on November 23, a significant joint operation by Baramulla Police and security forces dismantled a terror hideout in Baramulla district. In subsequent operations across the region, several terrorists were neutralized, highlighting the intensified counter-terror efforts by security forces.

(With inputs from agencies.)

