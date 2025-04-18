Dramatic Dawn Shootout: Wanted Criminal Injured in Delhi Police Encounter

Early Friday in Delhi's Dwarka, a notorious criminal was wounded in a gunfight with the police. Akshay, known locally as Golu, is a suspect in an April 17 robbery and has numerous charges against him, including theft and firearms violations.

Around 5 a.m., he was found near Jai Vihar Nala Road with a stolen motorcycle. When confronted by law enforcement, Akshay fired at officers, prompting them to retaliate and injure his leg.

Authorities confiscated a pistol and bullets from him. Currently receiving medical attention, Akshay has faced preventive action repeatedly, indicating a long history of criminal activity.

