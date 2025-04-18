Dramatic Dawn Shootout: Wanted Criminal Injured in Delhi Police Encounter
In Delhi's Dwarka area, a notorious criminal, Akshay alias Golu, known for multiple felonies including robbery and theft, was injured in an early morning gunfight with the police. The encounter, which erupted when Akshay opened fire at officers, ended with his apprehension and subsequent hospital treatment.
Early Friday in Delhi's Dwarka, a notorious criminal was wounded in a gunfight with the police. Akshay, known locally as Golu, is a suspect in an April 17 robbery and has numerous charges against him, including theft and firearms violations.
Around 5 a.m., he was found near Jai Vihar Nala Road with a stolen motorcycle. When confronted by law enforcement, Akshay fired at officers, prompting them to retaliate and injure his leg.
Authorities confiscated a pistol and bullets from him. Currently receiving medical attention, Akshay has faced preventive action repeatedly, indicating a long history of criminal activity.
