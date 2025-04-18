Left Menu

Dramatic Dawn Shootout: Wanted Criminal Injured in Delhi Police Encounter

In Delhi's Dwarka area, a notorious criminal, Akshay alias Golu, known for multiple felonies including robbery and theft, was injured in an early morning gunfight with the police. The encounter, which erupted when Akshay opened fire at officers, ended with his apprehension and subsequent hospital treatment.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 18-04-2025 09:58 IST | Created: 18-04-2025 09:58 IST
Dramatic Dawn Shootout: Wanted Criminal Injured in Delhi Police Encounter
criminal
  • Country:
  • India

Early Friday in Delhi's Dwarka, a notorious criminal was wounded in a gunfight with the police. Akshay, known locally as Golu, is a suspect in an April 17 robbery and has numerous charges against him, including theft and firearms violations.

Around 5 a.m., he was found near Jai Vihar Nala Road with a stolen motorcycle. When confronted by law enforcement, Akshay fired at officers, prompting them to retaliate and injure his leg.

Authorities confiscated a pistol and bullets from him. Currently receiving medical attention, Akshay has faced preventive action repeatedly, indicating a long history of criminal activity.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Halts Israeli Strike in Favor of Iran Nuclear Talks

Trump Halts Israeli Strike in Favor of Iran Nuclear Talks

 Global
2
Controversial Decision: DHS Cancels Harvard's $2.7 Million Grants

Controversial Decision: DHS Cancels Harvard's $2.7 Million Grants

 United States
3
High-Stakes Trade Talks: Trump's Economic Maneuver with Japan

High-Stakes Trade Talks: Trump's Economic Maneuver with Japan

 United States
4
Gambling Lobby Scores with Sporting Ticket Strategy

Gambling Lobby Scores with Sporting Ticket Strategy

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Agriculture Support in Brazil for a Competitive, Inclusive, Green Sector

Why Family Law Holds the Key to Unlocking Women’s Full Economic Potential Worldwide

Efficiency Without Ownership: How Concessions Can Reform Electricity Distribution

The Alien Within the Image: How People Emotionally Engage with Generative AI Art

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025