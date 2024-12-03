Left Menu

Hong Kong Golf Course Housing Plan Faces Renewed Public Consultation

Hong Kong's leader, John Lee, reassured that the court-mandated public consultation on a plan to build public homes on a renowned golf course will not significantly affect the city's decade-long housing supply strategy. The Hong Kong Golf Club's judicial review prompted the need to revisit environmental assessments.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-12-2024 10:35 IST | Created: 03-12-2024 10:30 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Hong Kong's top court has called for renewed public consultation over contentious plans to build 12,000 public homes on a portion of the prestigious Hong Kong Golf Club. Despite this development, City's leader John Lee maintains that the city's long-term housing supply targets remain unaffected.

Last year, the 100-year-old golf club challenged an environmental impact assessment supporting the redevelopment plans. This week, the High Court overturned the conditional approval, stressing the need for more public input. Lee indicated Tuesday that the government is considering multiple factors, including the possibility of an appeal.

Hong Kong currently has identified ample land to meet its target of constructing 308,000 public homes in the next ten years. Meanwhile, the golf club welcomed the court's decision, emphasizing the site's ecological, cultural, and international significance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

