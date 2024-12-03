Left Menu

Congress Sparks Parliament Debate Amid Rising Bangladesh Tensions

Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi plans to address Parliament on domestic and international concerns, including unrest in Bangladesh impacting Hindus. Opposition criticism mounts as the government rejects discussion proposals, with the international community expressing apprehensions over safety concerns for minority groups.

Updated: 03-12-2024 11:24 IST
Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi has declared his party's intention to raise critical issues both domestically and internationally in Parliament. This comes amid ongoing unrest in Bangladesh, marked by reports of escalating violence against Hindus, particularly after the arrest of a religious leader.

Gogoi criticized the government for dismissing the Opposition's suggestion to hold a two-day debate on the Constitution, which he claims could have facilitated smoother parliamentary sessions. He contended that rejecting this proposal led to wasted parliamentary time, demanding accountability from the government on this decision.

As violence against minority groups intensifies in Bangladesh following political shifts, the international community and India's Ministry of External Affairs have voiced their concerns over safety assurances. Meanwhile, parliament sessions have been disrupted due to opposition protests demanding discussions on various national issues.

(With inputs from agencies.)

