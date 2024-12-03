Left Menu

Russian Drones Target Ukraine's Critical Infrastructure

Russian drones attacked key infrastructure in Ukraine's Ternopil and Rivne regions. This assault left parts of Ternopil without power. Ukraine's air force intercepted 22 of 28 drones. Despite the attack, there were no casualties reported. Energy workers are restoring services, and residents are advised to prepare for outages.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-12-2024 13:30 IST | Created: 03-12-2024 13:30 IST
Russian drones have launched overnight attacks targeting critical infrastructure in Ukraine's western Ternopil and Rivne regions, according to an announcement by Ukraine's air force on Tuesday. The assaults left sections of Ternopil city without electricity, a repeat of recent power disruptions caused by previous Russian strikes.

Amid efforts to repair the damage, Mayor Serhiy Nadal has urged residents to stock up on water and keep their phones charged while workers and emergency services address the effects of the attack. This impacted area lies approximately 220 kilometers east of NATO-member Poland.

In concurrent military activity, Ukraine successfully intercepted 22 out of 28 Russian drones, with one going missing and two others leaving controlled airspace. Similarly targeted, Rivne faced attacks, yet no casualties were reported, confirmed governor Oleksandr Koval. Air defenses were also operational overnight in the Kyiv region, with some property damages reported by governor Ruslan Kravchenko.

(With inputs from agencies.)

