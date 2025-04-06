Ukraine's Air Defences Shine Amidst Missile and Drone Onslaught
Ukraine's air defense units successfully intercepted 13 out of 23 missiles and 40 out of 109 drones fired by Russia during an overnight assault, according to the Ukrainian air force. Meanwhile, 53 drones were redirected by Ukrainian electronic warfare efforts.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Kyiv | Updated: 06-04-2025 13:05 IST | Created: 06-04-2025 13:05 IST
- Country:
- Ukraine
In a remarkable display of resilience, Ukraine's air defense units managed to intercept 13 out of 23 missiles and 40 of 109 drones launched by Russia in an overnight attack. The air force confirmed this development on Sunday.
Aside from the intercepted projectiles, the Ukrainian military successfully employed electronic warfare tactics to redirect 53 drones, further thwarting Russian efforts.
The ongoing conflict between Ukraine and Russia has seen growing sophistication in defense strategies, highlighting the importance of technology in modern warfare.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Ukraine
- Russia
- air defense
- missiles
- drones
- warfare
- interception
- electronic warfare
- conflict
- military
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Border Tensions Reignite: Israel Strikes Hezbollah Targets Amid Rocket Interceptions
Zelenskiy's Strategic Visit to Donetsk: Drones Reshape the Battlefield
Tensions Rise: Interception of Yemeni Projectile by Israel
Tensions Escalate: Russian Air Defense Downs 59 Ukrainian Drones in 24 Hours
Ukraine's Air Defense Triumphs: Night of Drone Warfare