Ukraine's Air Defences Shine Amidst Missile and Drone Onslaught

In a remarkable display of resilience, Ukraine's air defense units managed to intercept 13 out of 23 missiles and 40 of 109 drones launched by Russia in an overnight attack. The air force confirmed this development on Sunday.

Aside from the intercepted projectiles, the Ukrainian military successfully employed electronic warfare tactics to redirect 53 drones, further thwarting Russian efforts.

The ongoing conflict between Ukraine and Russia has seen growing sophistication in defense strategies, highlighting the importance of technology in modern warfare.

