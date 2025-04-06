Left Menu

Ukraine's Air Defences Shine Amidst Missile and Drone Onslaught

Ukraine's air defense units successfully intercepted 13 out of 23 missiles and 40 out of 109 drones fired by Russia during an overnight assault, according to the Ukrainian air force. Meanwhile, 53 drones were redirected by Ukrainian electronic warfare efforts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kyiv | Updated: 06-04-2025 13:05 IST | Created: 06-04-2025 13:05 IST
Ukraine's Air Defences Shine Amidst Missile and Drone Onslaught
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Ukraine

In a remarkable display of resilience, Ukraine's air defense units managed to intercept 13 out of 23 missiles and 40 of 109 drones launched by Russia in an overnight attack. The air force confirmed this development on Sunday.

Aside from the intercepted projectiles, the Ukrainian military successfully employed electronic warfare tactics to redirect 53 drones, further thwarting Russian efforts.

The ongoing conflict between Ukraine and Russia has seen growing sophistication in defense strategies, highlighting the importance of technology in modern warfare.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Taiwan's Security Chief Engages in Crucial US Talks Amidst Rising China Tensions

Taiwan's Security Chief Engages in Crucial US Talks Amidst Rising China Tens...

 Global
2
U.S. and Panama Discuss Hutchison's Panama Canal Operations

U.S. and Panama Discuss Hutchison's Panama Canal Operations

 Global
3
Microsoft Anniversary Disrupted by Pro-Palestinian Protests

Microsoft Anniversary Disrupted by Pro-Palestinian Protests

 United States
4
The Fall of George Santos: A Tale of Fraud and Deception

The Fall of George Santos: A Tale of Fraud and Deception

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI models show promise, not perfection, in heart transplant mortality prediction

IoT-driven irrigation boosts water efficiency, faces cost and security gaps

Textile industry embraces AI for defect detection amid data and cost challenges

AI boom needs guardrails, but overregulation risks choking capitalist dynamism

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025