Delhi High Court Questions Legality of Road Through Protected Pond Land

The Delhi High Court is scrutinizing the construction of Urban Extension Road II, allegedly built on protected pond land in Goyla Khurd. The case underscores environmental concerns amid pollution and climate challenges, referencing a past court order against such developments. A detailed hearing is set for March 2025.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-12-2024 14:21 IST | Created: 03-12-2024 14:21 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Delhi High Court has issued a notice concerning a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) that challenges the construction of Urban Extension Road II through Goyla Khurd's village pond land. This controversial development, visible via Google satellite images, allegedly breaches a 2013 court directive and threatens Delhi's environmental resources amid ongoing pollution, heatwaves, and groundwater depletion concerns.

The PIL, filed by the Centre for Youth Culture Law and Environment through Advocate Paras Tyagi, claims that the construction flouts a 2013 order to cancel all land allotments over pond areas. The petition argues that the construction avoided alternative routes, endangering ecologically significant land. Justice Manmohan and Justice Tushar Rak Gedela have sought responses from involved parties, including the NHAI, Delhi Government, and DDA, setting a detailed hearing for March 2025.

Allegations against the respondents, such as the Delhi Government's Revenue Department and DDA, accuse them of neglect in safeguarding environmental assets in the region. Despite a 2022 construction surge, the PIL alleges actions were taken in contempt of both the 2002 and 2013 Delhi High Court orders, demonstrating willful disregard for legal and ecological mandates.

