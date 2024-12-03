Bear Vigil: Japan's Struggle with Aging Hunters and Rising Bear Encounters

A gunshot echoed through a northern Japan meadow, marking another bear's downfall. The bear's presence near homes and cornfields prompted Sunagawa city officials and hunters to set a trap. Japan confronts escalating bear conflicts, where aging hunters stand as a crucial, yet dwindling, defense against this growing menace.

In a nation where bear attacks reached a record high, with six fatalities among 219 victims, over 9,000 bears were culled within a year. Expanding habitats and dwindling rural populations push bears closer to human settlements. Fragmented expertise and reliance on recreational hunters highlight an unsustainable situation.

Calls for new strategies to manage human-bear interactions intensify. Suggestions include relaxing shooting rules, better recruiting of hunters, and conservation-focused strategies. Japan's aging population, changing hunting interests, and environmental challenges underscore the complexity of balancing safety with ecological preservation.

