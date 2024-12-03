Left Menu

Empowering India's Women: Achievements and Challenges

Union Minister Annapurna Devi criticized the Delhi and West Bengal governments for not adequately implementing women's safety measures despite central support. She highlighted successful central initiatives like One-Stop Centres, Fast Track Special Courts, and substantial increases in the Gender Budget to promote women's empowerment in India.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 03-12-2024 14:48 IST | Created: 03-12-2024 14:48 IST
Annapurna Devi
  • Country:
  • India

Union Women and Child Development Minister Annapurna Devi on Tuesday criticized the Delhi and West Bengal governments for their failure to implement essential women's safety measures, despite receiving central funding and support.

Speaking to the media, Devi alleged the Delhi government had not compensated staff at One-Stop Centres, established under the Nirbhaya Fund to aid women in distress.

She also condemned the West Bengal government for not operationalizing Fast Track Special Courts under the POCSO Act. Devi reaffirmed the central government's commitment to women's safety, noting the success of 802 One-Stop Centres and 752 Fast Track Special Courts across India.

(With inputs from agencies.)

