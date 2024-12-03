Empowering India's Women: Achievements and Challenges

Union Women and Child Development Minister Annapurna Devi on Tuesday criticized the Delhi and West Bengal governments for their failure to implement essential women's safety measures, despite receiving central funding and support.

Speaking to the media, Devi alleged the Delhi government had not compensated staff at One-Stop Centres, established under the Nirbhaya Fund to aid women in distress.

She also condemned the West Bengal government for not operationalizing Fast Track Special Courts under the POCSO Act. Devi reaffirmed the central government's commitment to women's safety, noting the success of 802 One-Stop Centres and 752 Fast Track Special Courts across India.

