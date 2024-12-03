Asian Markets Surge Amid Record Wall Street Highs and Global Economic Tensions

Asian stock markets surged on Tuesday, with the tech sector leading the charge, following record-breaking performances on Wall Street overnight. During this period, the U.S. dollar hovered near a six-week low against the yen as traders assessed interest rate outlooks in both the U.S. and Japan.

Investors are closely tracking political unrest in France, which may lead to the government's collapse, affecting the euro's performance. Concurrently, the Chinese yuan is pressured by looming U.S. tariffs, slipping to a 13-month low. Market responses varied, with Japan's Nikkei rising significantly and Chinese stocks seeing downward pressure.

Globally, financial markets remain volatile with changes in U.S. Fed interest rate expectations influencing the dollar, while the yen gains strength from potential Bank of Japan policy shifts. Meanwhile, oil and gold prices remain relatively steady amidst this economic uncertainty.

