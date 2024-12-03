Chandigarh Leads the Way in Embracing New Criminal Laws

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday lauded Chandigarh for becoming the first city in the nation to fully implement three groundbreaking criminal laws, signaling a shift in India's legal framework. The new legislation includes the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita, Bharatiya Nagrik Suraksha Sanhita, and Bharatiya Sakshya Adhiniyam, which Shah promised will be implemented nationwide within three years.

Speaking at a ceremony to introduce these laws, Shah described the occasion as a "golden day for the Indian criminal justice system." He emphasized the obsolescence of previous laws, such as the Indian Penal Code, which were designed during British rule for colonial interests rather than to serve the Indian populace. The new laws, as Shah articulated, focus on delivering impartial justice, avoiding undue punishment.

Furthermore, Shah announced the establishment of a new role, 'Director of Prosecution,' aimed at combating corruption, and noted the removal of the term 'sedition' from the legal lexicon. Prime Minister Narendra Modi supported these sentiments, criticizing the colonial legacy left by British-imposed punitive laws and highlighting the comprehensive efforts and collaborative consultations involved in crafting this new legal framework set to redefine justice across India.

