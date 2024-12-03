Left Menu

Chandigarh Leads the Way in Embracing New Criminal Laws

Amit Shah congratulates Chandigarh for being the first to fully implement three landmark criminal laws, promising nationwide adoption within three years. These new laws aim to redefine justice, focusing on fairness rather than punishment, and replacing outdated colonial legislation with democratic principles.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-12-2024 16:24 IST | Created: 03-12-2024 16:24 IST
Chandigarh Leads the Way in Embracing New Criminal Laws
Union Home Minister Amit Shah (Photo/Doordarshan). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday lauded Chandigarh for becoming the first city in the nation to fully implement three groundbreaking criminal laws, signaling a shift in India's legal framework. The new legislation includes the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita, Bharatiya Nagrik Suraksha Sanhita, and Bharatiya Sakshya Adhiniyam, which Shah promised will be implemented nationwide within three years.

Speaking at a ceremony to introduce these laws, Shah described the occasion as a "golden day for the Indian criminal justice system." He emphasized the obsolescence of previous laws, such as the Indian Penal Code, which were designed during British rule for colonial interests rather than to serve the Indian populace. The new laws, as Shah articulated, focus on delivering impartial justice, avoiding undue punishment.

Furthermore, Shah announced the establishment of a new role, 'Director of Prosecution,' aimed at combating corruption, and noted the removal of the term 'sedition' from the legal lexicon. Prime Minister Narendra Modi supported these sentiments, criticizing the colonial legacy left by British-imposed punitive laws and highlighting the comprehensive efforts and collaborative consultations involved in crafting this new legal framework set to redefine justice across India.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Biden's Unexpected Pardon for Hunter

Biden's Unexpected Pardon for Hunter

 United States
2
Presidential Pardon: Biden Grants Clemency to Son

Presidential Pardon: Biden Grants Clemency to Son

 United States
3
Snooker Legend Terry Griffiths Passes Away at 77

Snooker Legend Terry Griffiths Passes Away at 77

 Global
4
Church Urges El Salvador to Uphold Gold Mining Ban Amid Environmental Concerns

Church Urges El Salvador to Uphold Gold Mining Ban Amid Environmental Concer...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Improving Writing Feedback: GPT-4’s Role in Assessing Young Students’ Revisions

Harnessing AI and ML to Enhance Space Domain Awareness Amid Rising Orbital Challenges

Mongolia’s Financial Revolution: Bridging Green and Social Investments for Vision 2050

The Power of Instant Pay: How Real-Time Earnings Access Drives Increased Work Hours

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024