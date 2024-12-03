No DAP Shortage Despite Falling Imports, FAI Assures

Left Menu

The Fertiliser Association of India (FAI) asserts there's no shortage of Di-Ammonium Phosphate (DAP) despite decreased imports and production. FAI Chairman N Suresh Krishnan emphasizes DAP's high nutrient value and calls for it to have the highest price among non-urea fertilisers. Global market volatility impacts import timelines.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 03-12-2024 17:15 IST | Created: 03-12-2024 17:03 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Flickr
  • India

The Fertiliser Association of India (FAI) has assured that there is no shortage of Di-Ammonium Phosphate (DAP) in the country, despite a decline in imports and production seen in the first seven months of this fiscal year.

FAI Chairman N Suresh Krishnan highlighted DAP's nutritional significance, suggesting it should command the highest price among non-urea fertilisers. He emphasized the need for protecting soil health and addressed concerns over DAP availability in some regions.

Krishnan noted the impact of global market volatility on imported fertiliser timelines, with DAP imports particularly hit by recent international conflicts, leading to fluctuating prices over the past four years.

(With inputs from agencies.)

