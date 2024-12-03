Europe Eases Wolves' Protection Amidst Rising Tensions

Wolves across Europe will see a reduction in their protection from hunting, starting in 2025. This decision, approved by a majority of European countries on Tuesday, was based on the rising wolf population and their increasing impact on agriculture and farming livestock.

By March 7, under the Bern Convention on the Conservation of European Wildlife and Natural Habitats, wolves will be downgraded from 'strictly protected' to 'protected'. This move, met with significant opposition from animal welfare organizations, effectively lowers the threshold for hunting them.

The proposal was led by the EU Commission, spurred by escalating conflicts between wolves and local farming communities. The commission emphasized the importance of balancing wildlife preservation with the protection of rural livelihoods. While some see it as a positive change, environmentalists argue it threatens biodiversity in Europe.

(With inputs from agencies.)