Supriya Shrinate Slams Jaishankar and Modi Over China Border Encroachment

In a sharp critique, Congress leader Supriya Shrinate on Monday accused the central government and Union External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar of finally conceding to opposition claims that China encroached on Indian territory. She called for transparency on when the pre-2020 border status would be reinstated.

Shrinate stated, "Jaishankar has ultimately aligned with opposition leader Rahul Gandhi in acknowledging China's incursion. The minister should clarify when the border situation will revert to its position prior to April 2020." She further criticized Prime Minister Narendra Modi, alleging that his false claims have resulted in undue strain on India and its military.

Jaishankar, addressing the Lok Sabha, described the bilateral ties with China as "abnormal" since the 2020 border disturbances prompted by China's actions. He emphasized India's commitment to resolving the issue through diplomatic discussions. On October 21, India and China completed a phase of disengagement along the contested Line of Actual Control.

(With inputs from agencies.)