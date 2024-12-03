Left Menu

Supriya Shrinate Slams Jaishankar and Modi Over China Border Encroachment

Congress leader Supriya Shrinate criticizes the central government and External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar for conceding that China has encroached on Indian land. She demands clarity on restoring the 2020 status of the India-China border, blaming PM Modi for misleading the nation about border security.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-12-2024 18:29 IST | Created: 03-12-2024 18:29 IST
Supriya Shrinate Slams Jaishankar and Modi Over China Border Encroachment
Congress leader Supriya Shrinate (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a sharp critique, Congress leader Supriya Shrinate on Monday accused the central government and Union External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar of finally conceding to opposition claims that China encroached on Indian territory. She called for transparency on when the pre-2020 border status would be reinstated.

Shrinate stated, "Jaishankar has ultimately aligned with opposition leader Rahul Gandhi in acknowledging China's incursion. The minister should clarify when the border situation will revert to its position prior to April 2020." She further criticized Prime Minister Narendra Modi, alleging that his false claims have resulted in undue strain on India and its military.

Jaishankar, addressing the Lok Sabha, described the bilateral ties with China as "abnormal" since the 2020 border disturbances prompted by China's actions. He emphasized India's commitment to resolving the issue through diplomatic discussions. On October 21, India and China completed a phase of disengagement along the contested Line of Actual Control.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Biden's Unexpected Pardon for Hunter

Biden's Unexpected Pardon for Hunter

 United States
2
Presidential Pardon: Biden Grants Clemency to Son

Presidential Pardon: Biden Grants Clemency to Son

 United States
3
Snooker Legend Terry Griffiths Passes Away at 77

Snooker Legend Terry Griffiths Passes Away at 77

 Global
4
Church Urges El Salvador to Uphold Gold Mining Ban Amid Environmental Concerns

Church Urges El Salvador to Uphold Gold Mining Ban Amid Environmental Concer...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Improving Writing Feedback: GPT-4’s Role in Assessing Young Students’ Revisions

Harnessing AI and ML to Enhance Space Domain Awareness Amid Rising Orbital Challenges

Mongolia’s Financial Revolution: Bridging Green and Social Investments for Vision 2050

The Power of Instant Pay: How Real-Time Earnings Access Drives Increased Work Hours

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024