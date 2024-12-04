Landmark EU Decision: Balancing Trade and Environmental Commitments
EU negotiators have reached a compromise on delaying the ban on imports linked to deforestation by a year. The new rule aligns with existing regulations after initial proposals to simplify compliance. The decision addresses concerns by countries like Brazil, while aiming to protect global forests.
- Country:
- Belgium
Negotiators representing European Union institutions confirmed a compromise on Tuesday concerning the import ban of commodities associated with deforestation. The agreed delay extends the ban by a year, resisting proposed changes by EU lawmakers seeking to ease compliance.
While the European Commission recommended a 12-month postponement, rallying support from several EU countries and global stakeholders, the decision retains existing regulations. This affects large operators and traders from December 2025, prompting countries to adapt to new standards.
The European People's Party expressed approval of added measures like the "emergency break," while the Greens group viewed the outcome as a partial victory in the ongoing effort to eliminate deforestation from supply chains.
(With inputs from agencies.)
