Global Outcry Over Bangladesh Situation: Leaders Demand Action

Union Minister and West Bengal BJP president Sukanta Majumdar expressed grave concerns on Tuesday regarding the escalating situation in Bangladesh, particularly focusing on recent violent incidents against Hindus. Majumdar underscored the need for global intervention, criticizing the West Bengal government's stance on the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA).

Majumdar highlighted attacks in Beldanga, where Hindu homes were torched, questioning local police inaction and accusing Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee of contradicting the need for CAA. He also dismissed the INDIA bloc's cohesion, asserting the BJP's dominance in future leadership.

Coinciding with these concerns, ISKCON Kolkata Vice President Radharaman urged Bangladesh to ensure the safety of an advocate tied to Chinmoy Krishna Das, who is accused of sedition. The court has postponed bail hearings to 2025, sparking fears for Das's health and legal predicament.

The case has attracted attention as Das was arrested following accusations of flag desecration during a Hindu community rally, prompting critiques of local authorities and calls for greater judicial transparency and protection for minority figures in Bangladesh.

(With inputs from agencies.)