Global Outcry Over Bangladesh Situation: Leaders Demand Action
Union Minister Sukanta Majumdar voices concerns over attacks on Hindus in Bangladesh, urging global intervention. ISKCON Kolkata pleads for the safety of an advocate linked to spiritual leader Chinmoy Krishna Das. Meanwhile, Bangladeshi courts delay hearings, keeping Das in jail until 2025 on sedition charges.
- Country:
- India
Union Minister and West Bengal BJP president Sukanta Majumdar expressed grave concerns on Tuesday regarding the escalating situation in Bangladesh, particularly focusing on recent violent incidents against Hindus. Majumdar underscored the need for global intervention, criticizing the West Bengal government's stance on the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA).
Majumdar highlighted attacks in Beldanga, where Hindu homes were torched, questioning local police inaction and accusing Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee of contradicting the need for CAA. He also dismissed the INDIA bloc's cohesion, asserting the BJP's dominance in future leadership.
Coinciding with these concerns, ISKCON Kolkata Vice President Radharaman urged Bangladesh to ensure the safety of an advocate tied to Chinmoy Krishna Das, who is accused of sedition. The court has postponed bail hearings to 2025, sparking fears for Das's health and legal predicament.
The case has attracted attention as Das was arrested following accusations of flag desecration during a Hindu community rally, prompting critiques of local authorities and calls for greater judicial transparency and protection for minority figures in Bangladesh.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Mamata Banerjee Halts Mandarmani Hotel Demolition
Mamata Banerjee Orders Major CID Overhaul Amid Corruption Allegations
AI-Driven QCaaS Revolutionizes Life Sciences Quality Assurance
Mamata Banerjee Tackles State Challenges: Price Hikes, Cyber Fraud, and Border Checks
Mamata Banerjee Initiates Comprehensive CID Overhaul Amid Corruption Allegations