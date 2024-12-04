Left Menu

Global Outcry Over Bangladesh Situation: Leaders Demand Action

Union Minister Sukanta Majumdar voices concerns over attacks on Hindus in Bangladesh, urging global intervention. ISKCON Kolkata pleads for the safety of an advocate linked to spiritual leader Chinmoy Krishna Das. Meanwhile, Bangladeshi courts delay hearings, keeping Das in jail until 2025 on sedition charges.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-12-2024 09:49 IST | Created: 04-12-2024 09:49 IST
Global Outcry Over Bangladesh Situation: Leaders Demand Action
Union Minister and West Bengal BJP president Sukanta Majumdar (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Union Minister and West Bengal BJP president Sukanta Majumdar expressed grave concerns on Tuesday regarding the escalating situation in Bangladesh, particularly focusing on recent violent incidents against Hindus. Majumdar underscored the need for global intervention, criticizing the West Bengal government's stance on the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA).

Majumdar highlighted attacks in Beldanga, where Hindu homes were torched, questioning local police inaction and accusing Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee of contradicting the need for CAA. He also dismissed the INDIA bloc's cohesion, asserting the BJP's dominance in future leadership.

Coinciding with these concerns, ISKCON Kolkata Vice President Radharaman urged Bangladesh to ensure the safety of an advocate tied to Chinmoy Krishna Das, who is accused of sedition. The court has postponed bail hearings to 2025, sparking fears for Das's health and legal predicament.

The case has attracted attention as Das was arrested following accusations of flag desecration during a Hindu community rally, prompting critiques of local authorities and calls for greater judicial transparency and protection for minority figures in Bangladesh.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S.-Ukraine Defense Talks: Navigating a Shifting Landscape

U.S.-Ukraine Defense Talks: Navigating a Shifting Landscape

 Global
2
Court Upholds Tesla's Decision: Musk's Mega Pay Package on Ice

Court Upholds Tesla's Decision: Musk's Mega Pay Package on Ice

 Global
3
Father-Son Showdown: Ashley Young's Unique FA Cup Encounter

Father-Son Showdown: Ashley Young's Unique FA Cup Encounter

 Global
4
Rising Cyberspace Threats: UK's Escalating Battle Against Cyber Attacks

Rising Cyberspace Threats: UK's Escalating Battle Against Cyber Attacks

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global Strategies to Combat Foodborne Viruses: Challenges and Solutions Explored

Africa’s Natural Resources as Economic Powerhouses: Redefining Value in Global Markets

Fuel Subsidy Removal: Economic Impacts and Policy Solutions for Oil-Rich Nations

Maximizing Crop Yields in Uganda Through Targeted Soil and Water Conservation Training

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024