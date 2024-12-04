Left Menu

Shooting Incident at Golden Temple: Averted Tragedy for SAD Leader Sukhbir Singh Badal

A gunman opened fire on SAD leader Sukhbir Singh Badal at the Golden Temple in Amritsar. The assailant, identified as Narayan Singh Chaura, was quickly subdued by bystanders. Badal was unhurt and engaged in penance duties. Investigation into the incident is ongoing, with calls for a high-level inquiry.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-12-2024 10:21 IST | Created: 04-12-2024 10:21 IST
A shooter being captured by onlookers at Amritsar's Golden Temple (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A gunman opened fire at Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) chief and former Punjab Deputy Chief Minister Sukhbir Singh Badal on Wednesday morning outside the Golden Temple in Amritsar. The suspect, identified as Narayan Singh Chaura, targeted Badal while he was fulfilling a religious penance pronounced by the Akal Takht Board.

According to Assistant Deputy Commissioner of Police (ADCP) Harpal Singh, security measures were in place at the site. Badal was not injured in the attack as the assailant was swiftly overpowered by those present. Harpal Singh confirmed that the attacker failed to cause any harm and had been visiting the temple the previous day as well.

Badal, donning the traditional 'sewadar' attire, was partaking in tasks such as cleaning and washing, following the 'tankhah' punishment related to past religious misconduct. Despite the incident, SAD leader Daljit Singh Cheema expressed gratitude for the quick actions that prevented tragedy and called for a thorough judicial inquiry to understand the motives and prevent further incidents.

(With inputs from agencies.)

