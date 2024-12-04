Invest With Integrity: Quantum Ethical Fund Launches

Quantum AMC has unveiled the Quantum Ethical Fund, a new venture designed for conscientious investors. This open-ended equity fund primarily targets companies that adhere to ethical principles, with aims of achieving long-term capital appreciation. Spearheaded by Chirag Mehta, the Chief Investment Officer, the fund promises significant alignment with investor values.

The Quantum Ethical Fund aims to invest between 80-100% in equity and related instruments of ethically principled companies, and up to 20% in debt and money market instruments. The fund observes guidelines inspired by Shariah and Jainism, excluding sectors deemed harmful, such as gambling, alcohol, and industries linked with animal testing.

In a statement, Mr. Chirag Mehta emphasized that the fund offers a strategic option for investors to align their investments with their personal beliefs, while delivering risk-adjusted, high-quality returns. Additionally, Mr. I. V. Subramaniam noted the fund's utility for socially conscientious investors in seeking sound investment opportunities.

