Invest With Integrity: Quantum Ethical Fund Launches
Quantum AMC has launched the Quantum Ethical Fund, an open-ended equity fund focusing on companies adhering to ethical principles for long-term capital growth. Managed by Chirag Mehta, the fund promotes ethical investment decisions aligning with diverse ideologies such as Shariah and Jainism, while excluding harmful sectors.
Quantum AMC has unveiled the Quantum Ethical Fund, a new venture designed for conscientious investors. This open-ended equity fund primarily targets companies that adhere to ethical principles, with aims of achieving long-term capital appreciation. Spearheaded by Chirag Mehta, the Chief Investment Officer, the fund promises significant alignment with investor values.
The Quantum Ethical Fund aims to invest between 80-100% in equity and related instruments of ethically principled companies, and up to 20% in debt and money market instruments. The fund observes guidelines inspired by Shariah and Jainism, excluding sectors deemed harmful, such as gambling, alcohol, and industries linked with animal testing.
In a statement, Mr. Chirag Mehta emphasized that the fund offers a strategic option for investors to align their investments with their personal beliefs, while delivering risk-adjusted, high-quality returns. Additionally, Mr. I. V. Subramaniam noted the fund's utility for socially conscientious investors in seeking sound investment opportunities.
