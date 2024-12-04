Left Menu

Attempted Assassination of Sukhbir Singh Badal at Golden Temple: Police Foil Attack

An unidentified assailant attempted to shoot former deputy Chief Minister Sukhbir Singh Badal at the Golden Temple in Amritsar. The attack was thwarted by alert police officers. The suspect, Narain Singh Chaura, has a criminal history. An investigation is underway, ensuring all security measures will be enhanced.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-12-2024 12:29 IST | Created: 04-12-2024 12:29 IST
Amritsar Police Commissioner Gurpreet Singh Bhullar (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

On Wednesday, Amritsar Police reported a foiled assassination attempt on Sukhbir Singh Badal, former deputy Chief Minister of Punjab, at the Golden Temple. The assailant, identified as Narain Singh Chaura, managed to fire shots but was quickly apprehended by responsive police units present at the scene.

According to Amritsar Police Commissioner Gurpreet Singh Bhullar, Chaura has an extensive criminal record and was previously found in possession of illegal arms. "Due to the alertness and deployment of our Police, this attempt was thwarted," Bhullar stated, commending officers Rishpal Singh, Jasbir, and Parminder for their swift action.

In the aftermath of the incident, Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee President Harjinder Singh Dhami emphasized a thorough investigation. Sukhbir Singh Badal, who was unharmed, was performing religious penance or 'tankhah' following a past misconduct ruling by Akal Takht. Security around Badal is set to be reviewed to prevent future threats.

(With inputs from agencies.)

