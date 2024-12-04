Debate Flares Over Narayana Murthy's Work-Life Balance Views

The debate on work-life balance reignited after Infosys co-founder Narayana Murthy's controversial remarks praising extended work hours. Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi sparked counterarguments by addressing Murthy's advocacy for the so-called 'overwork culture'.

Gogoi openly disagreed with Murthy's perspective, describing work-life balance as a more nuanced and unachievable goal for many, particularly women. He highlighted the evolving challenges of household roles and responsibilities between men and women.

Through social media, Gogoi articulated his views, categorizing life duties not just as career pursuits but also personal obligations like parenting, caregiving, and house management. He called for equitable sharing of family and professional duties to bridge traditional gender roles, countering Murthy's stance at the CNBC Global Leadership Summit.

