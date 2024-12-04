Left Menu

Congress Leaders Stopped En Route to Violence-Hit Sambhal, Raise Concerns Over 'Atmosphere of Hatred'

Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra were halted at the Ghazipur border en route to Sambhal, citing an 'atmosphere of hatred' by the regime. Congress accuses the Uttar Pradesh government of hindrance and emphasizes the need for peace and communal harmony in the violence-stricken area.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-12-2024 12:35 IST | Created: 04-12-2024 12:35 IST
Lok Sabha LoP Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

On Wednesday, Congress general secretary KC Venugopal criticized the Uttar Pradesh government for prohibiting Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi and Wayanad MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra from entering violence-stricken Sambhal.

Venugopal argues that the government's actions have fostered an atmosphere of 'hatred.' He highlighted that the Congress delegation, led by the Gandhis, was stopped at the Ghaziabad border.

He questioned the rationale behind the decision, emphasizing basic human decency and pointing out Gandhi's motto of spreading love in a market of hate.

The Congress contends that the visit is crucial for peace and communal harmony, urging the UP government to allow their delegation to proceed.

In a show of resistance, Congress leaders, including Rahul and Priyanka Gandhi, staged a sit-in protest at the Ghazipur border, where their convoy was halted and security tightened.

The unrest in Sambhal erupted after an Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) examination, following a petition regarding a local mosque. Violence resulted in four deaths and several injuries, heightening tensions in the region.

