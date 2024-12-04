Left Menu

Fire Erupts in Ranchi Market, Prompt Response Ensures No Casualties

A fire broke out in a bustling Ranchi market on Wednesday. Quick action by fire services, with five tenders on scene, prevented casualties. The blaze is now fully doused, though the cause remains unknown. Visuals captured onlookers witnessing the scene as more details are pending.

Visuals from the fire at market in Ranchi (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a dramatic turn of events, a fire erupted in a busy market in Ranchi on Wednesday, prompting a rapid response from local fire services. Chief Fire Officer Rajesh Kumar from the Doranda fire station reported that five fire tenders were deployed to the scene, successfully extinguishing the blaze.

Fortunately, no casualties or injuries resulted from the incident. The scene was intense, with visuals showing firefighting efforts unfolding amidst a curious crowd of onlookers as the fire consumed the structure momentarily.

As the smoke clears, the cause of the fire remains under investigation, with authorities yet to determine what sparked the incident. Updates are expected soon. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)

