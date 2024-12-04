Powering Futures: THDCIL and Tata Power-DDL Unite for Energy Sector Skill Development

State-owned THDC India Ltd and Tata Power Delhi Distribution Ltd have embarked on a significant collaboration to bolster skill development in the energy sector. The partnership aims to cater to the manpower requirements of both domestic and international markets.

A memorandum of understanding was formally signed between Praveen Agrawal, Chief of Human Resource at Tata Power-DDL, and AN Tripathy, General Manager of THDCIL, marking the beginning of this strategic alliance. The initiative strives to create a robust pool of qualified professionals adept in domains such as smart grids and grid automation.

In leveraging the state-of-the-art infrastructure of HRD Takshshila – SLCDC in Rishikesh and the Learning Centre of Tata Power-DDL in Delhi, this partnership is set to offer comprehensive training programs. These programs are designed to meet the evolving needs of the energy sector, highlighting the importance of advanced skill development.

(With inputs from agencies.)