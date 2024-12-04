Delhi High Court Dismisses PIL on Navjot Sidhu's Cancer Cure Claims

The Delhi High Court on Wednesday rejected a public interest litigation (PIL) petition that sought a scientific investigation into Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu's contentious claims regarding his wife's cancer recovery through unconventional methods. The court deemed Sidhu's statements as personal opinion under free speech.

Filed by lawyer Divya Rana, the petition highlighted the lack of validation from scientific authorities for Sidhu's assertions, sparking concerns about public reliance on unverified treatments. The court noted that experts have dismissed these claims, underscoring that cancer treatment relies on medical interventions like chemotherapy and cannot be replaced by diet alone.

Chief Justice Manmohan and Justice Tushar Rao Gedela remarked on Sidhu's freedom to express his personal experiences but advised the petitioner to focus efforts on more pressing public health issues. The decision followed extensive media coverage and expert criticism of Sidhu's disputed claims, emphasizing the necessity of scientific backing.

