Left Menu

Delhi High Court Dismisses PIL on Navjot Sidhu's Cancer Cure Claims

The Delhi High Court has dismissed a public interest litigation petition seeking a scientific review of Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu's claims about curing his wife's stage 4 cancer with diet and Ayurveda, citing concerns over unproven treatments and public health risks.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-12-2024 16:39 IST | Created: 04-12-2024 16:39 IST
Delhi High Court Dismisses PIL on Navjot Sidhu's Cancer Cure Claims
Delhi High Court (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Delhi High Court on Wednesday rejected a public interest litigation (PIL) petition that sought a scientific investigation into Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu's contentious claims regarding his wife's cancer recovery through unconventional methods. The court deemed Sidhu's statements as personal opinion under free speech.

Filed by lawyer Divya Rana, the petition highlighted the lack of validation from scientific authorities for Sidhu's assertions, sparking concerns about public reliance on unverified treatments. The court noted that experts have dismissed these claims, underscoring that cancer treatment relies on medical interventions like chemotherapy and cannot be replaced by diet alone.

Chief Justice Manmohan and Justice Tushar Rao Gedela remarked on Sidhu's freedom to express his personal experiences but advised the petitioner to focus efforts on more pressing public health issues. The decision followed extensive media coverage and expert criticism of Sidhu's disputed claims, emphasizing the necessity of scientific backing.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S.-Ukraine Defense Talks: Navigating a Shifting Landscape

U.S.-Ukraine Defense Talks: Navigating a Shifting Landscape

 Global
2
Court Upholds Tesla's Decision: Musk's Mega Pay Package on Ice

Court Upholds Tesla's Decision: Musk's Mega Pay Package on Ice

 Global
3
Father-Son Showdown: Ashley Young's Unique FA Cup Encounter

Father-Son Showdown: Ashley Young's Unique FA Cup Encounter

 Global
4
Rising Cyberspace Threats: UK's Escalating Battle Against Cyber Attacks

Rising Cyberspace Threats: UK's Escalating Battle Against Cyber Attacks

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global Strategies to Combat Foodborne Viruses: Challenges and Solutions Explored

Africa’s Natural Resources as Economic Powerhouses: Redefining Value in Global Markets

Fuel Subsidy Removal: Economic Impacts and Policy Solutions for Oil-Rich Nations

Maximizing Crop Yields in Uganda Through Targeted Soil and Water Conservation Training

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024