Acies Celebrates Entry into 2025 RiskTech100® Rankings

Acies has garnered recognition in the prestigious 2025 RiskTech100® by Chartis Research, solidifying its status as a formidable player in financial risk and reporting technology globally. Noted for its comprehensive risk portfolio, Acies is committed to delivering innovative, high-quality solutions and broadening its geographic reach.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 04-12-2024 17:01 IST | Created: 04-12-2024 17:01 IST
According to Sid Dash, Chief Researcher at Chartis Research, Acies' inclusion in the list signifies its proficiency across financial and non-financial risk markets. Dash highlighted the company's innovative platform capabilities and its robust low-code/no-code environment.

Arindam Banerjee, Head of Business Development at Acies, emphasized the firm's accomplishments in expanding its product offerings and geographic influence. He noted that this acknowledgment from Chartis Research validates the trust placed in Acies by its clients and reinforces its dedication to providing cutting-edge risk technology solutions.

