Counter Intelligence Kashmir Raids Central Jail Amid Terror Probe

The Counter Intelligence Kashmir unit conducted raids in Srinagar's Central Jail as part of a terror investigation. Digital devices were seized, and previous operations detained suspects and dismantled a recruitment module linked to a new terrorist group. Raids spanned multiple districts in Kashmir.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-12-2024 17:40 IST | Created: 04-12-2024 17:40 IST
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

On Wednesday, the Counter Intelligence Kashmir (CIK) wing of the Jammu and Kashmir Police carried out a series of raids in different blocks of Srinagar's Central Jail. These actions are part of an ongoing investigation related to a terror case, where technical signatures surfaced during earlier probes, officials reported.

Authorities conducted the operation under the authority of a court-issued search warrant. They recovered several digital devices, including cellphones and tablets. However, further details regarding the confiscated devices remain pending, according to the officials.

Earlier, on October 22, the CIK executed searches at ten locations across the Kashmir region, detaining seven suspects. The raid led to the recovery of 14 mobile phones, a laptop, and other incriminating materials. The CIK revealed operations extended to districts like Srinagar, Ganderbal, Pulwama, Anantnag, Budgam, and Kulgam, successfully dismantling a recruitment network of the newly formed terrorist group Tehreek Labaik Ya Muslim (TLM), an offshoot of Lashkar-e-Taiba, led by Pakistani handler Baba Hamas.

(With inputs from agencies.)

