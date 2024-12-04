CBI Uncovers International Cyber Fraud: Nationwide Raids Conducted

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), India's premier investigative agency, conducted searches at 10 locations in Delhi and surrounding areas in connection with an ongoing investigation into a massive transnational cyber fraud. The investigation revealed a sophisticated financial scam perpetrated by organized cybercriminals and suspected international actors.

According to a complaint from the Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Centre, nefarious actors used online platforms like websites, WhatsApp, and Telegram to deceive Indian citizens. The modus operandi involved part-time job scams, task-based frauds, and enticing promises of generous returns on initial investments. Victims' funds were quickly wired through 'mule accounts' before being spirited away internationally, often through ATMs or fintech applications masked as point-of-sale transactions.

Analyzing data from early 2023 until mid-October, authorities found that the scammers siphoned off around Rs 117 crores, with significant withdrawals centered in Dubai and other UAE regions. The investigation has linked 3,295 bank accounts in India to the fraudulent activities. The CBI's ongoing probe continues to unravel this intricate web, seeking more syndicate members. The agency advises the public to remain vigilant about too-good-to-be-true online offers.

(With inputs from agencies.)