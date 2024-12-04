Czech Republic's Oil Pipeline Challenge: Transitioning from Russian Sources

The Czech Republic has experienced a disruption in oil deliveries from Russia via the Druzhba pipeline, Czech officials confirmed on Wednesday.

Despite the interruption, the state-owned company Mero, which oversees the pipeline network, announced that the nation's oil reserves are secure for the next 90 days, with alternative sources unaffected.

This incident occurs as the EU's sanctions on Russia persist following its 2022 invasion of Ukraine, with the Czech's exception for Russian oil set to expire shortly.

