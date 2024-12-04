Czech Republic's Oil Pipeline Challenge: Transitioning from Russian Sources
Czech Republic faces an interruption in oil delivery from Russia through the Druzhba pipeline. State officials reassure that supplies remain unaffected due to robust state reserves and alternatives like the TAL pipeline. As EU sanctions on Russian oil continue, the Czech's EU exception for Russian oil ends soon.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Prague | Updated: 04-12-2024 18:34 IST | Created: 04-12-2024 18:34 IST
- Country:
- Czechia
The Czech Republic has experienced a disruption in oil deliveries from Russia via the Druzhba pipeline, Czech officials confirmed on Wednesday.
Despite the interruption, the state-owned company Mero, which oversees the pipeline network, announced that the nation's oil reserves are secure for the next 90 days, with alternative sources unaffected.
This incident occurs as the EU's sanctions on Russia persist following its 2022 invasion of Ukraine, with the Czech's exception for Russian oil set to expire shortly.
(With inputs from agencies.)
