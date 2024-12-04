Indian Navy Charts Course for Future with Technological Advancements

Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi, Indian Navy Chief, announced on Wednesday that the next nuclear-powered ballistic missile submarine (SSBN) will be commissioned in the coming months, marking an integral development in India's nuclear triad. Highlighting the significance of SSBNs in national defense, Tripathi affirmed India's steadfast no-first-use nuclear policy.

Admiral Tripathi elaborated on the Navy's strategy to blend manned and unmanned systems for cost-efficiency and reduced human risk, while acknowledging the irreplaceable human element in decision-making during critical operations. As the Indian Navy aims to increase the average tonnage and decrease the age of its fleet, a move towards achieving a self-reliant force by 2047 is underway.

The nation has set a definitive course for strengthening maritime capabilities, geared by the long-term integrated perspective plans for the Navy and other services. Under the 1999 submarine building plan, significant progress has been made with the P-75 project, and future plans include the construction of India-designed submarines, alongside advancing strategic partnerships for upcoming projects.

(With inputs from agencies.)