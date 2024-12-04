Left Menu

Russia's Winter Crops Face Historic Struggles

Winter crops in Russia are facing unprecedented challenges, with 37% in poor condition or un-sprouted, a drastic rise from previous years. Only 5.48 million hectares are in good condition, the smallest in 23 years, reflecting significant weather-related impacts on the country's agriculture sector.

Updated: 04-12-2024 19:32 IST | Created: 04-12-2024 19:32 IST
  • Country:
  • Russia

Russia's winter crops are undergoing a severe crisis, with more than 37% in poor condition or yet to sprout, according to analysts from the ProZerno centre. This figure, derived from data by the state weather forecasting agency, indicates a stark increase compared to past years.

Currently, just 31% of winter crops are in good condition, a significant drop from 74% observed the previous year. This marks only 5.48 million hectares as satisfactory, the lowest recorded in over two decades, shedding light on the serious state of affairs.

In light of these grim statistics, the bad weather that has plagued various grain-producing regions has prompted Russian officials to slightly revise this year's grain harvest estimate to 130 million metric tons, with no forecast provided yet for the following year. The ongoing situation underscores the urgent need for strategic responses to climate challenges impacting agriculture.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Global Strategies to Combat Foodborne Viruses: Challenges and Solutions Explored

Africa’s Natural Resources as Economic Powerhouses: Redefining Value in Global Markets

Fuel Subsidy Removal: Economic Impacts and Policy Solutions for Oil-Rich Nations

Maximizing Crop Yields in Uganda Through Targeted Soil and Water Conservation Training

