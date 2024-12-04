Market Ripples: Global Reactions to Political Uproar

Global financial markets presented a mixed picture on Wednesday as they responded to political upheavals in South Korea and France. In South Korea, martial law was declared and then quickly revoked, sparking calls for President Yoon Suk Yeol's resignation and affecting the country's financial stability. Meanwhile, Wall Street saw gains driven by expectations of lower U.S. interest rates and optimistic corporate earnings reports.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average increased by 0.58%, reaching 44,965, while the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite also reported modest growth. In contrast, South Korea's KOSPI index fell by 1.4%, reflecting ongoing political tension. Europe witnessed a 0.6% rise in stocks as markets braced for potential changes following a no-confidence vote expected to topple France's government.

As investors anticipated guidance from the Federal Reserve on future rate policies, the U.S. dollar index rose by 0.25%. Market players also kept a close watch on oil prices, which firmed slightly amidst geopolitical concerns and expected OPEC+ supply decisions.

(With inputs from agencies.)