Budgam DDC Chairman Ousted After No-Confidence Vote
Nazir Ahmad Khan, Chairman of Budgam District Development Council, was removed following a no-confidence vote by council members. Elected in 2020, Khan faced protests for failing to meet developmental goals. Despite a court order, action was delayed until a decisive council meeting led to his ouster.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Srinagar | Updated: 07-04-2025 22:57 IST | Created: 07-04-2025 22:57 IST
- Country:
- India
Nazir Ahmad Khan, the Budgam District Development Council (DDC) Chairman, was removed from office after the council's members passed a no-confidence motion against him on Monday, officials confirmed.
Khan, who served as an Independent, was initially elected as the head of the 14-member council following the historic Jammu and Kashmir DDC elections in December 2020.
His tenure, however, was marred by discontent among council members due to his perceived inability to achieve developmental targets, leading to repeated legal interventions and ultimately his removal after a court-mandated council meeting.
(With inputs from agencies.)
