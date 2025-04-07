Budgam DDC Chairman Ousted After No-Confidence Vote

Nazir Ahmad Khan, the Budgam District Development Council (DDC) Chairman, was removed from office after the council's members passed a no-confidence motion against him on Monday, officials confirmed.

Khan, who served as an Independent, was initially elected as the head of the 14-member council following the historic Jammu and Kashmir DDC elections in December 2020.

His tenure, however, was marred by discontent among council members due to his perceived inability to achieve developmental targets, leading to repeated legal interventions and ultimately his removal after a court-mandated council meeting.

(With inputs from agencies.)