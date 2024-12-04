Left Menu

Trump's SEC Pick: A Nod to Cryptocurrency and Market Innovation

President-elect Donald Trump plans to nominate Paul Atkins, a cryptocurrency advocate and former SEC commissioner, to chair the Securities and Exchange Commission. Atkins is expected to usher in an era of innovative capital markets, valuing digital assets. If confirmed, he will succeed Gary Gensler.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 04-12-2024 23:41 IST | Created: 04-12-2024 23:41 IST
  • Country:
  • United States

President-elect Donald Trump announced his intention to nominate Paul Atkins as the new chair of the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Atkins, known for his advocacy of cryptocurrency, is currently the CEO of Patomak Partners and a former SEC commissioner.

Trump hailed Atkins as a 'proven leader for common sense regulations' and emphasized his belief in robust, innovative capital markets that prioritize investor needs and contribute to a thriving economy. Trump noted that Atkins acknowledges the importance of digital assets in enhancing America's economic status.

If the Senate confirms Atkins next year, he will replace current SEC chair Gary Gensler, who has faced criticism for introducing what some consider overly protective measures for investors. Gensler's leadership has highlighted tension between advocacy for investor protections and industry-led innovation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

