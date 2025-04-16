Left Menu

Geek's Bold Innovation: Transforming Indian Kitchens with AI-Powered Appliances

Geek, a digital-first kitchen appliance brand, raised ₹4 crore on 'Startup Singam' to fuel its vision of AI-powered kitchen solutions in India. The brand, founded by friends Mr. Murugan and Mr. Prathap, aims to reduce cooking time and promote healthier lifestyles with smart, tech-driven products.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 16-04-2025 14:41 IST | Created: 16-04-2025 14:41 IST
Geek's Bold Innovation: Transforming Indian Kitchens with AI-Powered Appliances
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Geek, a trailblazing digital-first kitchen appliance brand, has secured ₹4 crore in funding from investors on the popular Tamil business reality show 'Startup Singam'. This significant investment is set to propel the company's ambitious plans to build an AI and IoT-powered ecosystem for modern Indian kitchens.

Founded by long-time friends Mr. Murugan and Mr. Prathap, Geek aims to transform Indian kitchens by creating smarter, more efficient appliances that ease the burden on households. Their flagship product, the Geek Robocook, simplifies Indian cooking with an automatic electric pressure cooker featuring Indianized presets, while the Geek Airocook introduces oil-free cooking with its multifunctional oven capabilities.

As a digital-first brand, Geek excels in online engagements, collaborating with over 1,200 creator influencers and celebrity chefs to capture the imagination of a growing community. Co-founder Mr. Prathap highlighted the brand's vision to lead the smart kitchen appliance sector by integrating advanced AI technologies, reducing import dependencies, and focusing on healthier cooking innovations in India.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Paige Bueckers Soars to First Pick in WNBA Draft

Paige Bueckers Soars to First Pick in WNBA Draft

 Global
2
New GoldBod Regulations Revolutionize Ghana's Gold Trade

New GoldBod Regulations Revolutionize Ghana's Gold Trade

 Ghana
3
Argentina's Economic Surge Under Milei's Leadership

Argentina's Economic Surge Under Milei's Leadership

 Global
4
US Treasury Secretary Affirms Support for Argentina's Economic Reforms

US Treasury Secretary Affirms Support for Argentina's Economic Reforms

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI model accurately classifies breast cancer subtypes using mammograms and metadata

Transformer models redefine predictive healthcare with EHR integration

SDGs at risk without fair governance in Industry 4.0 tourism digitalization

Digital free speech under threat: Online users self-censor amid regulation fears

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025