Geek's Bold Innovation: Transforming Indian Kitchens with AI-Powered Appliances

Geek, a trailblazing digital-first kitchen appliance brand, has secured ₹4 crore in funding from investors on the popular Tamil business reality show 'Startup Singam'. This significant investment is set to propel the company's ambitious plans to build an AI and IoT-powered ecosystem for modern Indian kitchens.

Founded by long-time friends Mr. Murugan and Mr. Prathap, Geek aims to transform Indian kitchens by creating smarter, more efficient appliances that ease the burden on households. Their flagship product, the Geek Robocook, simplifies Indian cooking with an automatic electric pressure cooker featuring Indianized presets, while the Geek Airocook introduces oil-free cooking with its multifunctional oven capabilities.

As a digital-first brand, Geek excels in online engagements, collaborating with over 1,200 creator influencers and celebrity chefs to capture the imagination of a growing community. Co-founder Mr. Prathap highlighted the brand's vision to lead the smart kitchen appliance sector by integrating advanced AI technologies, reducing import dependencies, and focusing on healthier cooking innovations in India.

(With inputs from agencies.)