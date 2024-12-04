Senior Andhra Pradesh IPS Officer Suspended Amid Misuse of Power Allegations

The Andhra Pradesh government has taken decisive action by suspending senior IPS officer N Sanjay, effective immediately, amid serious accusations of power misuse. Sanjay, who held key roles as Director General of AP Disaster Response and Fire Services and Additional Director General of Police in CID, is said to have misappropriated Rs one crore, according to a report from the Vigilance and Enforcement wing.

The government order, signed by Chief Secretary Neerabh Kumar Prasad, cites violations under Rule 3 (1) of the All India Services (Discipline and Appeal) Rules, 1969. Sanjay is alleged to have colluded with Sauthrika Technologies and Infra Private Limited to facilitate payments without work completion, manipulate bid processes, and split tender allocations during his term.

Sanjay reportedly authorized the procurement of several Microsoft Surface Pro and Apple iPad devices for fire department officials without following e-procurement protocols or obtaining competitive quotes. Payments of Rs 17,89,784 were made to Sauthrika Technologies at non-competitive prices, further compounding the allegations of financial misconduct. Additionally, Sanjay faces charges for irregular actions during SC and ST awareness workshops.

