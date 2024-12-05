Record Rally: U.S. Stock Indexes Soar on Tech Gains and Fed's Positivity

All three major U.S. stock indexes reached record closing highs on Wednesday, fueled by a surge in technology shares. Salesforce's upbeat results and positive comments from Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell provided a late boost to the market.

Powell's remarks at a New York Times event suggested a stronger U.S. economy than previously anticipated, allowing the Fed to exercise caution in further rate cuts. His optimistic view on inflation was deemed beneficial for stocks, with investors anticipating another rate cut at the central bank's mid-December meeting.

In the tech sector, Salesforce soared 11% after outperforming analyst expectations, and Marvell Technology climbed over 23%. As U.S. employment data remains on the horizon, investors are keenly watching for any developments that could impact the market's upward trajectory.

(With inputs from agencies.)