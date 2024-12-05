Left Menu

Nishadraj Park to Transform Prayagraj into Religious Tourism Hub

Nishadraj Park in Prayagraj is nearing completion, set to be inaugurated by PM Modi. The park, linked to Lord Ram's legacy, features a 52-foot statue and diverse amenities. Additionally, a tent city with luxury facilities is being developed to accommodate up to 45 crore pilgrims expected for Mahakumbh-2025.

Nishadraj Park to Transform Prayagraj into Religious Tourism Hub
Sringverpur Dham (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
In a significant boost to religious tourism, Nishadraj Park in Prayagraj is in its final development stages, with plans for inauguration by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Aparajita Singh, Prayagraj's regional tourism officer, announced the two-phase development, which is geared towards enhancing the region's spiritual tourism offerings ahead of Mahakumbh-2025.

Singh highlighted the setup of a 52-foot statue of Lord Rama embracing Nishadraj at Shringverpur Dham, a historic site associated with Lord Ram's exile. The park includes an array of facilities, such as a meditation center and an open-air theater, aimed at establishing Uttar Pradesh as a premier religious tourism destination.

Additionally, a tent city with 2000 tents is being constructed to accommodate an influx of pilgrims, offering high-end amenities akin to five-star hotels. The Uttar Pradesh State Tourism Development Corporation Limited, alongside six partners, is managing the initiative, which conforms to Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's vision of attracting worldwide visitors.

