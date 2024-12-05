Left Menu

Blockade of Democracy: Rahul Gandhi Stopped en Route to Violence-Hit Sambhal

Congress leader KC Venugopal raised concerns in Lok Sabha after Rahul Gandhi was stopped en route to Sambhal to visit bereaved families, calling it a grave assault on democratic norms. He urged for discussion on ensuring accountability and transparency as opposition faces government obstruction in fulfilling their roles.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-12-2024 09:51 IST | Created: 05-12-2024 09:51 IST
Blockade of Democracy: Rahul Gandhi Stopped en Route to Violence-Hit Sambhal
Congress general secretary KC Venugopal (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant political escalation, Congress general secretary KC Venugopal has submitted an adjournment motion notice in the Lok Sabha, spotlighting a contentious incident involving the Leader of the Opposition, Rahul Gandhi. Gandhi, accompanied by a parliamentary delegation, was abruptly halted by authorities while heading to violence-stricken Sambhal to meet bereaved families.

Venugopal sharply criticized the move, labeling it a 'grave assault' on democratic principles and parliamentary privileges. He emphasized the act of denying permission to the opposition leader and fellow MPs as a violation of the constitutional right to freedom of movement, demanding immediate dialogue in the House to safeguard democratic norms.

The situation further escalated with Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi also filing an adjournment motion regarding the government's interference. Gogoi underscored the alarming impact of this obstruction, arguing it stifles opposition efforts to assess ground realities and maintain governmental accountability amidst regional tensions, following violent clashes prompted by an ASI survey.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Zelenskiy Urges Reinforcements as Russia Advances in Eastern Ukraine

Zelenskiy Urges Reinforcements as Russia Advances in Eastern Ukraine

 Global
2
US Lawmaker Urges Protection for Bangladeshi Hindus

US Lawmaker Urges Protection for Bangladeshi Hindus

 United States
3
AfDB Approves $170M Loan for Egypt’s Suez Wind Energy Project

AfDB Approves $170M Loan for Egypt’s Suez Wind Energy Project

Global
4
SWR to Be Renationalised: UK's Rail System Faces Major Transition

SWR to Be Renationalised: UK's Rail System Faces Major Transition

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming Vulnerabilities into Strength: The World Bank’s Resilience Agenda

Global Strategies for Indexing Cash Transfers to Inflation and Economic Realities

Advancing Global Development Through the World Bank’s Phased Project Model

Sectoral Trends in Job Growth: Linking GDP and Employment in Emerging Markets

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024