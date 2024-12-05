Blockade of Democracy: Rahul Gandhi Stopped en Route to Violence-Hit Sambhal

In a significant political escalation, Congress general secretary KC Venugopal has submitted an adjournment motion notice in the Lok Sabha, spotlighting a contentious incident involving the Leader of the Opposition, Rahul Gandhi. Gandhi, accompanied by a parliamentary delegation, was abruptly halted by authorities while heading to violence-stricken Sambhal to meet bereaved families.

Venugopal sharply criticized the move, labeling it a 'grave assault' on democratic principles and parliamentary privileges. He emphasized the act of denying permission to the opposition leader and fellow MPs as a violation of the constitutional right to freedom of movement, demanding immediate dialogue in the House to safeguard democratic norms.

The situation further escalated with Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi also filing an adjournment motion regarding the government's interference. Gogoi underscored the alarming impact of this obstruction, arguing it stifles opposition efforts to assess ground realities and maintain governmental accountability amidst regional tensions, following violent clashes prompted by an ASI survey.

(With inputs from agencies.)