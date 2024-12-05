Revolutionary Waterless Urinals Enhance Railway Operations

The Northeast Frontier Railway is making waves with its latest initiative to install waterless urinals in locomotives, an effort aimed at enhancing the working conditions of loco pilots. The innovative step was initially implemented in six WAG-9HC class locomotives at the Electric Loco Shed in Malda Town (MLDT). Kapinjal Kishore Sharma, the Chief Public Relations Officer, highlights that this move facilitates better working conditions and promotes safety.

Loco pilots, who traditionally faced long hours without toilet facilities, leading to unscheduled stops, can now rely on these waterless urinals. These urinals boast a dry mechanism, eliminating the need for water, thus preventing odors and ensuring hygiene. The design includes advanced features such as a unisex structure with epoxy coating, a stainless steel wire mesh, perfume dispensers, urinal mats, a microcontroller for automatic LED lighting, an exhaust fan, and a UV-controlled disinfectant system. Safety is paramount, as the urinals are operable only when the train is stationary with brakes applied.

This groundbreaking development not only augments convenience but also supports sustainability by reducing water consumption and maintenance costs. Looking ahead, Northeast Frontier Railway plans to equip 50 more locomotives with these facilities, marking a substantial step forward in green initiatives within the railway sector. Such advancements underscore a commitment to improving operational efficiency and environmental responsibility.

(With inputs from agencies.)