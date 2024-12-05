Left Menu

Waqf Amendment Bill Reform Under Scrutiny

The Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) is convening to discuss the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2024. Amid tensions, opposition members sought more time for review, highlighting past allegations of mismanagement. The Bill aims to introduce reforms like digitisation and stricter audits to enhance transparency and reclaim properties.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-12-2024 12:35 IST | Created: 05-12-2024 12:35 IST
Chairman JPC on Waqf Ammendment Bill, Jagdambika Pal (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) overseeing the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2024, is scheduled for a crucial meeting this Thursday. In a move reflecting deepening tensions, opposition members have appealed to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla for an extension of the committee's tenure, seeking more deliberation on the proposed amendments.

On November 27, opposition members staged a walkout from a JPC meeting, prompting Committee Chairman and BJP MP Jagdambika Pal to remark that their voices could have been heard had they stayed. Pal emphasized the committee's inclusiveness, stating that 29 meetings were held with over 147 delegations, ensuring a plethora of views were taken into consideration.

Since August 22, the committee has been diligently examining inputs from six ministries and 195 organizations, having already listened to 146. The proposals come as the Waqf Act of 1995 faces scrutiny amid claims of corruption and mismanagement. The Bill's reforms aim to digitize records, enforce stricter audits, and establish legal avenues for reclaiming properties, with consultations ongoing nationwide.

(With inputs from agencies.)

