Supreme Court Transparency: CJI’s Bold Move in Judicial Cash Controversy

The Supreme Court of India's Chief Justice, Sanjiv Khanna, has taken a decisive step by making public the documents related to allegations of cash discovery at the residence of Judge Yashwant Varma from the Delhi High Court. This move aims to uphold transparency in the judiciary amid the controversy.

Legal experts, including Sanjay Hegde and Indira Jaising, praised the Chief Justice's decision for its openness. They emphasized the importance of a thorough investigation and transparency for the public, despite the distressing nature of allegations. Former Judge Markandey Katju expressed skepticism about the allegations based on his knowledge of Justice Varma's distinguished family background.

The Chief Justice's formation of an in-house committee, which includes three high court chief justices, is pivotal for ensuring a comprehensive inquiry. This transparency initiative, even amidst complex legal issues, demonstrates the judiciary's commitment to accountability and sheds light on internal practices.

(With inputs from agencies.)