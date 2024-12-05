Left Menu

Interruption in Russian Crude Oil Supply to Czech Refinery

Russian crude oil supplies to the Czech Republic via the Druzhba pipeline have been disrupted. Unipetrol, part of Poland's Orlen, confirmed the interruption but is uncertain of the cause. Refining at Litvinov continues using internal reserves, which could last a week before state reserves are needed.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Prague | Updated: 05-12-2024 13:44 IST | Created: 05-12-2024 13:44 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Czechia

Russian crude oil supplies to the Czech Republic through the Druzhba pipeline experienced an unexpected interruption. The disruption was confirmed by Unipetrol, a subsidiary of Poland's Orlen, who remains unaware of the specific cause since it was first acknowledged earlier this week.

Despite the interruption, the Litvinov refinery, which relies on Russian crude, maintains its operations using the company's internal reserves. These reserves are expected to support operations for approximately one more week before Unipetrol may need to access state reserves.

The situation highlights potential vulnerabilities in oil supply chains, emphasizing the importance of strategic reserves and contingency planning in the region's energy sector.

(With inputs from agencies.)

