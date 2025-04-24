Ukraine's Strategic LNG Boost: Naftogaz Secures New Contract with Poland's Orlen

Ukraine's Naftogaz has inked an agreement to receive an extra 100 million cubic meters of LNG from Poland's Orlen. This brings the total contracted volume to 300 mcm, as announced on Thursday.

Amidst increased gas withdrawals and imports following Russian missile strikes damaging eastern production facilities, Ukraine is proactively strengthening its energy security before winter. Industry insights reveal Orlen aims to supply ten LNG cargoes to Ukraine this year to aid with gas storage challenges.

As Ukraine procures LNG from the United States via Poland, former gas transit operator head, Serhiy Makogon, emphasized the need for importing up to 6.3 bcm for the 2025/26 winter season. With reserves at unprecedented lows, Naftogaz is actively negotiating with governmental and financial institutions to secure crucial funding for these purchases.

(With inputs from agencies.)