Lok Sabha Uproar: BJP and Congress Clash Over National Interest Allegations

The Lok Sabha witnessed heated exchanges between BJP and Congress leaders, leading to an adjournment. BJP's Nishikant Dubey accused Congress of undermining national interest with foreign reports, while Congress' Gaurav Gogoi defended Rahul Gandhi's actions, prompting chaos in the House.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-12-2024 13:53 IST | Created: 05-12-2024 13:53 IST
BJP leader Nishikant Dubey and Congress leader Gaurav Gogoi (Photo/Sansad TV). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Lok Sabha faced a tumultuous session as exchanges between BJP leader Nishikant Dubey and Congress leader Gaurav Gogoi escalated, resulting in a suspension of proceedings until 2 pm. The confrontation began when Dubey accused Congress of endangering national interests through associations with foreign reports.

Dubey referenced a report by Mediapart about the Organized Crime and Corruption Reporting Project (OCCRP) and alleged that opposition efforts were aimed at derailing the government. He posed questions about Rahul Gandhi's alliances, sparking a heated response from Gogoi who defended Gandhi's intentions for peace.

In the midst of the uproar, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla called the proceedings to a halt. The confrontation highlighted deep divisions, with each party accusing the other of fabricating lies and obstructing parliamentary progress.

(With inputs from agencies.)

