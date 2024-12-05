Volatile Clash in Lok Sabha: Dubey Accuses Congress amid OCCRP Allegations

In a fiery session of India's Lok Sabha on Thursday, sessions were temporarily halted following a tumultuous exchange between BJP leader Nishikant Dubey and Congress leader Gaurav Gogoi. The argument was sparked after Dubey accused Congress of being complicit in foreign-backed attacks on national interests, referencing a controversial Mediapart report linked to the Organised Crime and Corruption Reporting Project (OCCRP).

Dubey claimed opposition leaders were attempting to obstruct India's progress under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership. Citing Mediapart's findings, he alleged that the OCCRP aims to disrupt parliamentary proceedings. Dubey posed poignant questions regarding Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's alleged ties with international figures and organizations opposed to India and its government.

However, Congress's Gogoi vehemently denied Dubey's assertions, countering that the BJP was spreading falsehoods to prevent parliamentary operations from continuing smoothly. He accused the ruling party of instigating unrest across various regions while asserting that Rahul Gandhi's efforts are focused on fostering peace. Despite these assertions, the Speaker adjourned the heated Lok Sabha meeting until 2 PM.

(With inputs from agencies.)