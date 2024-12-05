Left Menu

Volatile Clash in Lok Sabha: Dubey Accuses Congress amid OCCRP Allegations

A heated verbal exchange erupted in Lok Sabha as BJP's Nishikant Dubey accused Congress of undermining national interests with foreign assistance. Congress leader Gaurav Gogoi refuted the claims, alleging BJP's intention to stall Parliament. The session was adjourned amid chaos until 2 PM.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-12-2024 13:54 IST | Created: 05-12-2024 13:54 IST
Volatile Clash in Lok Sabha: Dubey Accuses Congress amid OCCRP Allegations
BJP leader Nishikant Dubey and Congress leader Gaurav Gogoi (Photo/Sansad TV). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a fiery session of India's Lok Sabha on Thursday, sessions were temporarily halted following a tumultuous exchange between BJP leader Nishikant Dubey and Congress leader Gaurav Gogoi. The argument was sparked after Dubey accused Congress of being complicit in foreign-backed attacks on national interests, referencing a controversial Mediapart report linked to the Organised Crime and Corruption Reporting Project (OCCRP).

Dubey claimed opposition leaders were attempting to obstruct India's progress under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership. Citing Mediapart's findings, he alleged that the OCCRP aims to disrupt parliamentary proceedings. Dubey posed poignant questions regarding Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's alleged ties with international figures and organizations opposed to India and its government.

However, Congress's Gogoi vehemently denied Dubey's assertions, countering that the BJP was spreading falsehoods to prevent parliamentary operations from continuing smoothly. He accused the ruling party of instigating unrest across various regions while asserting that Rahul Gandhi's efforts are focused on fostering peace. Despite these assertions, the Speaker adjourned the heated Lok Sabha meeting until 2 PM.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Zelenskiy Urges Reinforcements as Russia Advances in Eastern Ukraine

Zelenskiy Urges Reinforcements as Russia Advances in Eastern Ukraine

 Global
2
US Lawmaker Urges Protection for Bangladeshi Hindus

US Lawmaker Urges Protection for Bangladeshi Hindus

 United States
3
AfDB Approves $170M Loan for Egypt’s Suez Wind Energy Project

AfDB Approves $170M Loan for Egypt’s Suez Wind Energy Project

Global
4
SWR to Be Renationalised: UK's Rail System Faces Major Transition

SWR to Be Renationalised: UK's Rail System Faces Major Transition

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming Vulnerabilities into Strength: The World Bank’s Resilience Agenda

Global Strategies for Indexing Cash Transfers to Inflation and Economic Realities

Advancing Global Development Through the World Bank’s Phased Project Model

Sectoral Trends in Job Growth: Linking GDP and Employment in Emerging Markets

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024