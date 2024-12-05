Left Menu

Farmers Take a Stand: Jatha Heads to Delhi Amidst Police Alert

At 1 pm on Friday, 101 farmers will commence a march from Shambhu border to Delhi in protest, despite heightened police alerts. Their peaceful march seeks a legal guarantee for minimum support price, among other demands. Authorities have restricted gatherings, while police remain on high alert.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 05-12-2024 16:53 IST | Created: 05-12-2024 16:53 IST
A group of 101 farmers will begin a march from the Shambhu border to Delhi at 1 pm on Friday, according to farmer leader Sarwan Singh Pandher. He highlighted that the march aims to assert their demands, regardless of potential government resistance, perceiving such intervention as a 'moral victory'.

The Ambala Police in Haryana have issued a high alert in response to the farmers' plans, deploying senior officers to assess security at the border. Central paramilitary forces are also positioned at the Haryana side, and authorities enforce restrictions on gatherings.

Farmers demand guarantees for minimum support prices, debt waivers, and more, all under the banners of Samyukta Kisan Morcha and Kisan Mazdoor Morcha. Recent tensions have escalated, with calls for legal assurances and past promises to remain unbroken, reflecting broader discontent.

